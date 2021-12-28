Somerset County man scammed out of nearly $9k, state police investigating

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for more information regarding a scam that cost a man in Boswell $8,700.

The man was contacted via a fraudulent email account from an old acquaintance claiming he had received $150,000 from a federal grant through the “Expanded Functions Dental Assistant (EFDA) program,” according to state police in Somerset.

He was told the “grant fee” was $600, $2,900 for “form delivery,” and $5,200 for “processing fee.”

The man then said he was informed he needed to pay the $8,700 with “STEAM” and Apple gift cards. He provided the security codes on the back of the cards to the unknown suspect, and he was ultimately scammed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Somerset at 814-445-4104.