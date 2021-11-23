Somerset County man killed driving wrong way on Maryland interstate

GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man is dead after crashing his pickup truck while driving the wrong way on Interstate 68 in Maryland.

According to Maryland Troopers, the 51-year-old was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-68 just after 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, when he crashed with a Prius and a Dodge Journey. He was then taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in West Virginia where he later died from his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Prius, from Macungie, Pa. were also taken to the hospital for injuries. There was no word on injuries in the Dodge Journey.

Maryland Troopers are continuing the investigation to figure out what happened that Monday night.