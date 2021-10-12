Somerset County man jailed after threatening woman’s life, claimed she poisoned him, police report

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Stoystown man was placed behind bars after allegedly using a knife and shotgun to threaten the life of a woman he claimed had poisoned him, state police report.

State Police were called to a home on Dunmeyer Road Oct. 8 to assist Boswell EMS after 41-year-old Jason Carter called 9-1-1 about being poisoned. After arriving, police spoke with the woman who said they had argued most of the day, police noted.

During the arguments, police were told that Carter held a .22 caliber shotgun that the woman believed was loaded at her numerous times. At one point, Carter took her cell phone so she couldn’t call for help before using a knife to threaten her further, according to the complaint.

The woman reportedly told police that Carter suffered from mental health issues including PTSD and that this was not the first time he thought she tried to poison him. Carter was taken for a medical evaluation and later taken to Somerset County Prison after being cleared by hospital staff.

Carter now faces misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and disorderly conduct. He was placed in Somerset County Prison on $20,000 bail.