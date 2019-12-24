Somerset County man facing 22 felony charges for raping two minors

STONYCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man is facing charges after allegedly raping two minors, according to police.

Police say Nicholas Alan Martin, 28, of Berlin, raped two male juveniles on December 19.

Martin is being charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and 19 other felony charges, along with four misdemeanors, including conspiracy to have sexual intercourse with an animal, and indecent assault of a person under 13 years of age.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled. Bail was set at $50,000.