Somerset County man dies from injuries after crashing into building

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man has died from his injuries that were sustained in a Tuesday morning crash into a building after being taken to the hospital.

According to the report, 20-year-old Lucas Hayman, of Berlin, succumbed to his injuries after being taken to Conemaugh Memorial in Johnstown Tuesday, July 13.

Police report that Hayman crashed on Glades Pike in Stonycreek Twp. just before 6 a.m. His Ford Ranger crossed over the double yellow lines and left the north side of the roadway. The front end of the Ford suffered major damage as it hit a building.

Hayman was reportedly wearing his seatbelt but suffered serious injury from the crash.

