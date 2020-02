WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Windber man has been charged with rape and assault after a criminal complaint says he forced his way onto a woman Tuesday night.

According to the complaint, 31-year-old Christopher Smith forced himself onto a woman in his apartment after she told him no and to stop.

The victim told police Smith tried to rape her after an argument.

Smith did not post his $15,000 bail and is being held at the Somerset County Prison.