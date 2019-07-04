Somerset County man charged with assault of teen

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have charge James Martinez, 51, of Meyersdale with numerous offenses, including eight felonies related to his sexual assualt of an underage girl.
In 2013, when the victim was 14-15 years old, she would be sexually abused by Martinez. The abuse continued until he was no longer a part of her household in 2016.
Police say Martinez has been charged with:
- Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse
- Aggravated indecent assault
- Indecent assault
- Corruption of minors
Martinez was arrested by the SPD on July 3, 2019 and arraigned. He was placed in the Somerset County Jail and a hearing is scheduled for Tuesay, July 16.