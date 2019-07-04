Somerset County man charged with assault of teen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have charge James Martinez, 51, of Meyersdale with numerous offenses, including eight felonies related to his sexual assualt of an underage girl.

In 2013, when the victim was 14-15 years old, she would be sexually abused by Martinez. The abuse continued until he was no longer a part of her household in 2016.

Police say Martinez has been charged with:

  • Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse
  • Aggravated indecent assault
  • Indecent assault
  • Corruption of minors

Martinez was arrested by the SPD on July 3, 2019 and arraigned. He was placed in the Somerset County Jail and a hearing is scheduled for Tuesay, July 16.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss