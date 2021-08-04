Somerset County man brews beer to honor his late wife

Somerset County, Pa (WTAJ)- When Michael Fahy was looking for ways to honor his late wife, Darcel, he decided to combine one of his passions and a drink that she loves. He began brewing a coffee milk stout in honor of her as she was a big coffee drinker.

Darcel passed away in 2017 of ovarian cancer after battling it for seven and a half years. During her years with cancer, she participated in multiple clinical trials to help find a cure for the disease. To continue finding a cure, Fahy started a fundraiser with the beer to honor her memory.

Every year, Fahy brews this beer to begin sales in September, which is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month. The beer will be distributed in breweries and restaurants across the Central and Western PA region. All the funds go towards clinical trials and research to finding a cure.

“It’s been great understanding how they do the research,” Fahy said. “Then, how they use that money to get bigger grants and get seed money to do a lot with ovarian cancer research, and hopefully we can find a cure for this terrible disease.”

The work that Fahy has done so far is paying off. From his beer fundraiser, a trial that Darcel participated in saved one of the lives of a doctor at Magee Women’s Research Institute and cured her cancer. Fahy remembers hearing that news vividly.

“I get chills still talking about it,” Fahy said.

This week, he began brewing the beer at Whitehorse Brewery in Berlin, just in time for the fall. Fahy describes the beer named “With You Always” as a coffee milk stout. He says it’s a much sweeter dark beer with a coffee flavor.

“It’s a very strong coffee flavor,” Fahy said. “Darcel was more of a coffee drinker than a beer drinker, so we’re heavy on the coffee, but that’s a good thing.”

He plans to double the amount of brewing from previous years. So far, Fahy has raised $31,000 for the fundraiser and looks to raise more. Director of Women Cancer and Specialty Service, Troy Treanor, says that Fahy giving back to research is appreciated by all nurses and staff and a testament to the families they see.

Whitehorse Brewery in Berlin processing “With You Always” beer

Mike making “With You Always” beer at Whitehorse Brewery

Sample beer bottles at Whitehorse Brewery

“Just seeing that connection and finding a way to give back by using his skill and abilities,” Treanor said. “I think is a testament to what a lot of patients do.”

Darcel and Mike met in 2005 and got married in 2007. Mike described her as a wonderful person lighting up every room she entered. The beer will begin sales on September 10, just two days after Darcel’s birthday. His goal is to get $20,000 in sales for the season.

To learn more about Darcel’s fundraiser and to donate, visit their website.