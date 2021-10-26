Somerset County man assaults, spits on state troopers, officials say

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 28-year-old Berlin man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting state police officers multiple times as well as spitting on them.

State police at Somerset initially received a call for a man, later identified as Nicholas Jerin, who had consumed numbers pills and needed evaluation, according to the affidavit. When they arrived, they found out Jerin had an active warrant for his arrest in Ohio.

Jerin, while in the ambulance en route to UPMC Somerset, was verbally and physically uncooperative, police noted. The ambulance pulled over so police could help restrain him.

Troopers attempted to restrain Jerin as he flailed and kicked one of them in the legs, and then he spat on both officers. Troopers also noted that they found out Jerin is HIV positive.

Jerin then headbutted one of the officers on the right side of the head. It was after this that he was shot with a taser and placed in the patrol car. While attempting to secure him in the car, Jerin kicked one of the troopers once more in the chest and waist region, the affidavit noted.

Eventually, Jerin was successfully transported to UPMC Somerset, though he continued to actively resist officers.

Jerin was arraigned Monday on charges that include aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

He’s confined to Somerset County Prison after failing to post his $100,000 cash bail. His preliminary hearing is slated for Thursday.