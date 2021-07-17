Somerset County man arrested for strangulation of teen, police report

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating a strangulation that happened in Somerset County in June leaving a teen charged and a man in jail.

According to a police report, troopers responded to a call June 21 where an argument turned physical between a 16-year-old and 19-year-old Tanner Thomas of Hooversville. While investigating, police report that the 16-year-old assaulted and Thomas strangled the teen.

The 16-year-old has been charged with simple assault and harassment while Thomas has been charged with felony strangulation, simple assault and harassment.

Thomas, unable to post bail, was placed in Somerset County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28.