Somerset County man arrested after threatening to shoot his son

PAINT TWP, SOMERSET CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Somerset have arrested a man after he threatened to kill his son, then attempted to get a gun from his gun safe.

71-year-old Herbert Rosey reportedly threatened his 48-year-old son on November 30, 2019. Rosey is said to have then gone to his gun safe to get a gun.

State Police report that the 71-year-old from Hooversville was arraigned and placed in Somerset County Jail on a $10,000 bond on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment.