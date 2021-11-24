Somerset County man accused of raping another woman in his camper

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Berlin man is back behind bars after police said another woman accused him of raping her and threatening her with a knife in his camper.

Gary Wright, 39, was accused in June of kidnapping a woman in Cumberland, Maryland, who posted on social media that she needed a ride to Morgantown, West Virginia. He picked her up, but instead, he took her to his camper in Elk Lick Township in Somerset and raped her, according to court documents. He allegedly raped her again the following day and threatened her with a knife, saying he would kill her.

At Wright’s June 28 preliminary hearing, five of the most serious charges, including rape and kidnapping, were dismissed. On Sept. 22, the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office withdrew the remaining two charges, a second kidnapping count as well as a misdemeanor strangulation charge. Wright was released from jail that same day.

On Nov. 17, state police in Somerset met with another women at UPMC Somerset who said Wright had raped her in his camper and forced her to smoke meth. Afterward, Wright gave this woman his car keys because he “liked her,” which she then used to drive straight to the hospital, police noted.

Wright was messaged the woman via Facebook messenger, and after having a fight with her roommate, he invited her over to his camper to get out of the house for a while.

The woman told investigators that they were playing 500 Gin Rummy and that Wright was “being a gentlemen” when she first got there. However, things took a turn after Wright excused himself to take a shower.

After Wright got out of the shower, the woman said he became aggressive with her after she asked if he’d like to continue the card game.

Then, Wright supposedly walked back to the bathroom, and the woman said she saw him smoke meth out of a clear bowl. He then made her come to him, and he held a large knife against her head and told her to smoke the meth, too, according to the affidavit. He also forced her to take a red pill, which contained meth.

The woman requested to leave, and Wright allegedly told her she “isn’t going anywhere.”

Wright choked her to the point she passed out, police noted. When she woke up, she asked Wright why he was doing this to her, and he threatened to cut her tongue out if she kept speaking.

At this point, the woman was sexually assaulted. She said after it was over, he “became a different person,” and apologized saying he “couldn’t believe what he just did.”

The woman told police she sat inside the camper and cried for hours before Wright gave her the keys to his car and told her she can take the car because he “likes her” and that she “is now in.” This is when she drove to the hospital, and police became involved.

Wright was arraigned on felony charges of rape, sexual assault and strangulation as well as minor charges of terroristic threats, indecent assault, simple assault and false imprisonment.

He was denied bail, and his arraignment is slated for Dec. 3.