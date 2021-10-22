Somerset County man accused of leaving dogs to die in cages

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Boswell man faces felony charges after state police reported he left two dogs dead in cages for several months.

Mark Paxton, 40, moved out of his house at the 900 block of Ralphton Road in Jenner Township in 2019, though his neighbors told police he would come and feed the dogs that were left at the house and collect his mail, according to charges filed.

After Paxton didn’t return for several months, the neighbors called police.

State police at Somerset investigated Paxton’s former home Oct. 18, and they reported they found two dogs dead in cages, noting that they were dead for many months.

Paxton refused to interview with police despite multiple attempts, the affidavit noted. It’s also reported that during the investigation, police discovered Paxton had never changed his address on his driver’s license and his truck.

He is being charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals, neglect of animals as well as summary charges for not updating his ID.

Paxton was released on his own recognizance after being arraigned, and his preliminary hearing is slated for Nov. 3.