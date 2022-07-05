SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after a welfare check revealed a 5-year-old had been assaulted.

Zachary Eppley, 25, of Jennerstown, is being accused of causing several injuries to a toddler on July 2, according to charges filed by Somerset Borough police. Officers who responded noted the child was bleeding from the lips, nose and face area. The child also reportedly had a large adult-sized bite mark on the upper arm as well as bruising around the neck and face area. Furthermore, police said the child had a large contusion on the forehead and several open sores all over the body.

A witness told police that Eppley had been abusive in the past, according to court documents. She said he had threatened to kill her if she revealed his actions toward the children, police noted. She further alleged that he would choke her and threaten her with a 9mm pistol, which police said they located on the property.

Police also reported the witness had bruising on her back and arms from previous violent encounters with Eppley.

The child was transported to UPMC Somerset for treatment, and Eppley was located and arrested.

Eppley faces one felony count of aggravated assault of a person less than 6 as well as minor counts of obstructing law/other government function and endangering the welfare of children. He was sent to Somerset County Prison after failing to post his $50,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is slated for July 12.