Somerset County LGBTQ+ group offering college scholarship

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pride of Somerset County LGBTQ+ Support Group is launching a scholarship for students pursuing education in gender studies, behavior health or LGBTQ-related affairs.

This scholarship will award $1,000 to a graduating senior in Somerset County. To apply for the scholarship, students must write an essay about what Pride means to them and how they will use their education to improve the lives of those in the LGBTQ+ community. The scholarship will be funded by donors of the Pride of Somerset County fund.

Students can apply for the scholarship online.

“When we formed Pride of Somerset as a support group, it was meant to nurture, inform, and educate, in that order,” Founder and President Alexis Zinovenko said. “This is helping with education. What better way to educate the next generation and pay it forward than with a scholarship?”