SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset County’s Maple Taste & Tour Weekend will take place March 12 and March 13, where participants will have the chance to learn about how maple is made.
The tour will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. Admission is free and the event is self-guided; visitors can learn more about maple history, production, watch demonstrations and try some samples. There will also be goods for sale.
You can find a list of all of the stops on the tour below.
TASTE AND TOUR STOPS
Historical and Genealogical Society of Somerset County, Inc
10649 Somerset Pike, Somerset, PA 15501
Baer Bros. Maple Camp
245 Appy Acres Road, Somerset, PA 15501
Long Lane Maple
308 Long Lane Road, Markleton, PA 15551
Emerick’s Maple LLC
180 Ridge Road, Hyndman, PA 15545
Holler-Hills Maple
185 Faidley Road, Markleton, PA 15551
Listie Volunteer Fire Co.
Stoystown Road, Somerset, PA 15501
**Friday 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Saturday 7 to 4 p.m.
Sunday 11:30 to 2 p.m.
Seechler Sugar Shack, LLC
7758 Kingwood Rd., Confluence, PA 15424
Milroy Farms
1724 River Road, Salisbury, PA 15558
Robosson’s Pure Maple Products
223 Beans Cove Road, Clearville, PA 15535
McCormick’s Family Farm
293 McCormick Rd, Portage, PA 15946
Hillegas Sugar Camp
455 Dividing Ridge Rd., Fairhope, PA 15538
Lemmon Bros. Farms Sugar Camp
242 Lemmon Rd., Markleton, PA 15551
Arnold’s Sugar Camp
3861 Waterlevel Rd., Rockwood, PA 15557
Sanner Maple Products
174 Reservoir Rd., Rockwood, PA 15557
Livengood Bros. Maple LLC
3064 Copper Kettle Hwy., Rockwood, PA 15557
G&T Acre Maple Products
599 Springs Road, Springs, PA 15562
Brantview Farms Maple
347 Vanyo Road, Berlin, PA 15530
Black Bear Maple Camp
722 White Oak Hollow Road, Meyersdale, PA 15552
Kinsley’s Maple Syrup
4738 Huckleberry Hwy., Berlin, PA 15530
Duck’s Maple Farm
1700 Red Barn Lane, Normalville, PA 15469
Wagner’s Sugar Camp
152 Sugar Kamp Ln., West Salisbury, PA 15565
Copper Kettle Maple
3290 Copper Kettle Hwy., Rockwood, PA 15557
Hillside Sugar Shack
335 Whipkey Dam Road, Rockwood, PA 15557