SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset County’s Maple Taste & Tour Weekend will take place March 12 and March 13, where participants will have the chance to learn about how maple is made.

The tour will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. Admission is free and the event is self-guided; visitors can learn more about maple history, production, watch demonstrations and try some samples. There will also be goods for sale.

You can find a list of all of the stops on the tour below.

TASTE AND TOUR STOPS

Historical and Genealogical Society of Somerset County, Inc

10649 Somerset Pike, Somerset, PA 15501

Baer Bros. Maple Camp

245 Appy Acres Road, Somerset, PA 15501

Long Lane Maple

308 Long Lane Road, Markleton, PA 15551

Emerick’s Maple LLC

180 Ridge Road, Hyndman, PA 15545

Holler-Hills Maple

185 Faidley Road, Markleton, PA 15551

Listie Volunteer Fire Co.

Stoystown Road, Somerset, PA 15501

**Friday 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Saturday 7 to 4 p.m.

Sunday 11:30 to 2 p.m.

Seechler Sugar Shack, LLC

7758 Kingwood Rd., Confluence, PA 15424

Milroy Farms

1724 River Road, Salisbury, PA 15558

Robosson’s Pure Maple Products

223 Beans Cove Road, Clearville, PA 15535

McCormick’s Family Farm

293 McCormick Rd, Portage, PA 15946

Hillegas Sugar Camp

455 Dividing Ridge Rd., Fairhope, PA 15538

Lemmon Bros. Farms Sugar Camp

242 Lemmon Rd., Markleton, PA 15551

Arnold’s Sugar Camp

3861 Waterlevel Rd., Rockwood, PA 15557

Sanner Maple Products

174 Reservoir Rd., Rockwood, PA 15557

Livengood Bros. Maple LLC

3064 Copper Kettle Hwy., Rockwood, PA 15557

G&T Acre Maple Products

599 Springs Road, Springs, PA 15562

Brantview Farms Maple

347 Vanyo Road, Berlin, PA 15530

Black Bear Maple Camp

722 White Oak Hollow Road, Meyersdale, PA 15552

Kinsley’s Maple Syrup

4738 Huckleberry Hwy., Berlin, PA 15530

Duck’s Maple Farm

1700 Red Barn Lane, Normalville, PA 15469

Wagner’s Sugar Camp

152 Sugar Kamp Ln., West Salisbury, PA 15565

Copper Kettle Maple

3290 Copper Kettle Hwy., Rockwood, PA 15557

Hillside Sugar Shack

335 Whipkey Dam Road, Rockwood, PA 15557