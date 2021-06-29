Somerset County Founders’ Day returns, Aug. 11

TOPSHOT – Children cool off at a water park in Alhambra, California on July 27, 2019 as southern California endures another summer heatwave with triple-digit temperatures. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Founders’ Day at the Que will return this summer at the Quemahoning Family Recreational Park, Wednesday, August 11 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Guests can enjoy the afternoon swimming, using the free boat rentals, guided nature hikes, bike rides and more. Then, in the evening, guests can listen to live music from a local band and enjoy a picnic dinner.

Tickets for one person are $15, for two people is $25 and kids under the age of 12 are free to enter. Interested guests can purchase tickets online on the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies Website.

A schedule of events for the day can be found on the Founder’s Day website.

To stay up to date on information surrounding Somerset County Founders’ Day, head to their Facebook page.