Somerset County farmers to hold first markets of the season

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Farmers Markets across Somerset County are set to kick off this Saturday for the season.

The Somerset County Farmers’ Market in Somerset will be opening for its 16th season and feature over 15 vendors selling fresh and locally grown produce, meats, baked goods, wines and personal hygiene products. A food trailer will also be selling breakfast sandwiches and coffee.

The Springs Farmers’ Market in Springs features over 80 local farmers and is supported in part by local Amish producers. The market sells everything from fresh produce, baked goods, a large flea market, antiques, crafts and flowers.

The Somerset County Farmers’ Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. until mid-November. The Springs Farmers’ Market runs every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until mid-September.