Somerset County Fair supporting agriculture and fair members

Somerset County, Pa (WTAJ) — The Somerset County Fair is going on all week long, with rides, entertainment, and food.

Along with all that fun, promoting agriculture is a big part of what it’s all about.

“It lets the public see dairy cattle, see how they are taken care of, that they are well treated, and that we produce a good product for the consumption,” Somerset County Fair Dairy Barn Superintendent Justin Kaufman said.

The junior livestock show teaches kids responsibility through taking care of their animals, cleaning up after them, and training them to show.

And the fair was even extended a few days to give kids extra time with their animals before showing them.

“I’ve been involved in it ever since I was a child and since I and my wife got married the fair has played a key role in our family’s lives,” Somerset County Fair Participant Brandon Lepley said.

The junior livestock exhibitors will hold their livestock sale Saturday, August 28th at 10 AM.

Also at the fair, you can stop by the Meyersdale Volunteer Fire Department booth where they’re selling food. This is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Some more good the fair brings to the community every year is their bake sale fundraiser, to raise money for a fair member in some type of need.

This year that money will go towards the Livengood family, who have been involved in the fair for many generations.

CJ Livengood is in need of a kidney transplant, so the proceeds of the sale will go towards his medical expenses.

The baked goods were judged Saturday and auctioned off Sunday with one chocolate cake going for a whopping 900 dollars.

“Everybody is like family around here, if you’re a fair family, that’s like when its a time of need for someone who is very well known around here, not even if you are very well known, an up and comer that comes to the Somerset County Fair and something happens everybody pitches in to help everybody out,” CJ’s cousin and 4th generation fair exhibitor, Tell Kincaid said.

“This family has been part of this fair for many, many years, the whole family has shown horses and been involved here,” Somerset County Fair Board Director Annette Knotts said.

So far they have raised over 12,000 dollars.

The fair will continue to be collecting donations for the Livengood family throughout the week, you can send donations to the fair office at 7842 Mt Davis Rd, Meyersdale, PA 15552.

