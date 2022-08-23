SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Monday, Aug. 22 the Somerset Borough Police Department was recognized for their efforts in the community.
The event took place at 5 p.m. at the Somerset Borough Building. Mayor Fredric A. Rosemeyer held the event to recognize and express appreciation for the officers and staff.
- Applications open for gas and well Fund Grants
- Lost hikers rescued in Blair County
- Oz campaign bites down on crudité: ‘If Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable, maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke’
- Pennsylvania places of worship prepare for mass shooters
- Somerset County event recognizes police department
The officers were greeted by community members and received thin blue line pins.