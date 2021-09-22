Somerset County District Attorney charged with rape

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Somerset County district attorney was taken into custody Wednesday and faces serious sexual assault charges, including rape.

Jeffery Thomas, 36, of Windber faces charges after an incident that happened on Sept. 18 at a residence in Windber Borough where he physically and sexually assaulted the alleged victim, according to state police.

Police investigated a sexual assault report in the Windber Borough that happened approximately at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 18. After an interview with the victim, police learned that Thomas contacted her with the social media app, Snapchat.

State police say Thomas messaged the woman through Snapchat late Saturday night and she told investigators he had a habit of getting in touch with her and to start a sexual relationship periodically over the past several years. She rebuffed his advances and she was told by so and so he would drive around her neighborhood

On Sept. 18, Thomas entered the victim’s house after he sent a Snapchat message saying that he was going to arrive in a few minutes. The victim responded by saying that Thomas was not welcomed into the house. Minutes later Thomas walked into the house holding cans of beer, according to a statement from the victim.

Furthermore, she detailed, after repeatedly telling Thomas he was not allowed to remain in the house, she slapped him. Thomas then hit her in the face and caused her nose to bleed. Thomas would then proceed to sexually and physically assault the victim.

The victim was able to push Thomas off and ran to the second floor of the house. When she came back downstairs, she said Thomas was seen masturbating on the couch.

After the victim told Thomas to leave again, he grabbed the victim by the hair and neck and asked if she was going to call the police. The victim told Thomas if he would leave then the police would not be called. Thomas then left the house.

On Sept. 21 police then made a search of the home and found the cans of beer and clothing that the victim was wearing prior to the assault.

“The charges this defendant is facing for a violent attack are deeply disturbing. Mr. Thomas is entrusted by the public to uphold the law and serve as a voice for victims,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “I commend the bravery of the victim that has come forward — that is never an easy thing to do, especially when your abuser is a powerful elected official. Today is a reminder that no one is above the law.”

This is not the first time that Thomas has had incidents with the law. In October of 2020, Thomas also faced charges of disorderly conduct and harassment.

Pittsburgh-based defense attorney Ryan M. Tutera, representing Thomas, said, “Right now, these are allegations.

“Jeffrey is entitled to the presumption of innocence. He’s entitled to fairness. He’s entitled to due process. We ask the public not to come to any conclusion about tye matter and allow him to have a fair determination of these allegations.”

Thomas faces charges of facing charges of rape, indecent assault, strangulation, simple assault, and criminal trespass and currently awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 29. He currently resides in Cambria County Prison with a monetary bail value set at $5,000.