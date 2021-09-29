Court order asks AG’s office to take over prosecution

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– In another twist in the saga of accused Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas, President Judge D. Gregory Geary is asking the state Supreme Court to appoint a judge to decide who will prosecute Thomas’s wife, Amy Thomas, who was arrested by Windber police on a misdemeanor simple assault charge after a domestic dispute Sept. 12 in which the DA was the alleged victim.

The court order of Sept. 27 notes the court asked the state Attorney General’s Office to intervene and take over the prosecution of Amy Thomas and that the AG agreed, however, because either Jeffrey Thomas never asked the AG to take over the case after his wife’s arrest or because his own arrest last week on rape charges created a question as to whether his assistant district attorneys could authorize the request on their own, a court will have to decide the merits of the change of prosecutor.

Both Jeffrey and Amy Thomas remain free on bail in their respective cases with preliminary hearings scheduled for Oct. 13.