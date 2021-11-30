Somerset County DA Jeff Thomas’ pay, benefits halted

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Somerset County’s salary board announced that the suspended district attorney’s pay and benefits have been halted.

The salary board, comprised of the three county commissioners and Treasurer Donna Matsko-Schmidt, brought this action into effect Tuesday.

Somerset County Solicitor Michael Barbera said this action brought the county in line with state law that was recently enacted to keep elected district attorneys from overseeing their offices in the event their law license is suspended or they are disbarred.

Thomas faces sexual assault charges and his law license was temporarily suspended by the state Supreme Court in late October. These charges stem from a rape accusation made against him in September.

According to court documents, Thomas allegedly raped a woman at her home in Windber Borough around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 18. The woman told investigators that he entered her house unwelcomed holding cans of beer.

When she confronted Thomas, he slapped her in the face and sexually and physically assaulted her, police noted in the affidavit. She managed to push him off and ran upstairs. When she came back downstairs, she claims Thomas was masturbating on the couch.

Thomas allegedly grabbed her by the hair and neck and threatened her not to call the police before leaving.

Police noted that they searched the home and found the cans of beer and clothing the woman was wearing prior to the assault.

