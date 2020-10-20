Somerset County DA faces charges after incidents in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset County District Attorney Jeffery L. Thomas has been charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after two incidents in Cambria County on October 17, 2020.

The summary citations were issued Tuesday in Cambria County for an alleged incident on Saturday at two locations in Richland Township, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.

No details were made available Tuesday and the office of Magisterial District Judge Susan Gindlesperger indicated the citations would be available to the public on Wednesday.

The two addresses of the incidents — 210 Town Centre Drive and 148 Olympic Lane – are both in Richland Township, according to the district attorney’s office.

WTAJ reached out to Thomas, who said the charges revolve around an argument over his daughter’s birthday party.

“I’m an elected official and I understand that comes with a target on my back, but I’m a dad first,” Thomas said. “The sight of seeing my daughter upset over her birthday party…you know I think a lot of dads would understand and be upset about that.”