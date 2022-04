SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County resident who was killed while serving in the Vietnam War is being remembered with a bridge named in his honor.

Army Specialist Michael William Twigg enlisted in 1966 and was a heavy vehicle driver. He died on March 25, 1967, in South Vietnam.

The bridge that now bears his name is located on Route 219 South and spans over State Route 20-47 in Summit Township.