Somerset County bridge named after fallen corrections officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bridge was dedicated to a corrections officer who succumbed to his injuries during an assault at the State Correctional Institution at Somerset

The bridge, U.S. Route 2019 over Walters Mill Road, was named after Sgt. Mark J. Baserman Friday, according to a press release from Rep. Carl Walker Metzger. Moving forward, it will be known as the Mark. J. Baserman Memorial Bridge.

Sgt. Mark Baserman was killed after an inmate assaulted him in February of 2018 at the State Correctional Institution at Somerset.

Baserman was assaulted by an inmate, Paul Kendrick, Feb. 15, 2018. He was transported to the hospital and passed away 11 days later.

“Sgt. Mark Baserman was a beloved family member and dedicated worker, and he exemplified the best qualities of the human experience,” Metzgar said in the release. “His loss has been felt by the many individuals who knew, admired and loved him.

“This bridge dedication is one thing we can do to keep his memory alive.”