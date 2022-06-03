SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Once again authorities in Somerset County are releasing their wanted on warrants list.

As of June 3, the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are looking for the following four people are wanted on the following charges:

Devin Feathers, 25, Confluence area- wanted for domestic charges.

Hillard West III, 41, Jennerstown area -wanted for drug charges.

Zachary Pryal, 30, Somerset area – wanted for resisting arrest charges.

Zachary Howard, 26, Somerset area- wanted for domestic charges.

Photo via Somerset County Department of Emergency Services

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone with information on the following individuals whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip line at (814)-445-1413