SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County authorities are looking for four people that are wanted on warrants as of May 20.

The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following people:

Devin Feathers, 25, of the Confluence area- wanted for domestic charges

Ryan Engleka, 31, of the Berlin area- wanted for domestic charges

Denver O’Connor, 26, of the Somerset area- wanted for theft charges

Skyanna Reinbeck, 30, of the Somerset area- wanted for drug charges

Photo via Somerset County Department of Emergency Services

Anyone with information on these wanted individuals should call the sheriff’s warrant tip line at 814-445-1413.