SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Somerset County Commissioners held a roundtable discussion Thursday morning about farmers’ mental health.

The discussion featured multiple local officials within the Agricultural community, including Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding. Several years prior, officials did hold minor conversations about mental health but the pandemic ultimately sparked the conversation to go in more depth.

According to American Farm Bureau Federation, finance, farm and business problem, fear of losing the farm, and stress are just some factors that impact farmers’ mental health. But officials also said that farmers are not one to ask for help since they are used to doing things independently.

Russell said that Thursday’s conversation is not just for farmers but also for families worried about their loved one’s health.

“The conversation today is in recognition of those stressors,” Russell said. “How do you help somebody that is experiencing stress or mental health? What’s the service available to them? How do those who are witnessing changes in families register that concern?”

Last month, the state launched the AgriStress Hotline, a 24/7 hotline for farmers seeking mental health support. This hotline is funded by a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The hotline is in partnership with AgriSafe, a non-profit organization aiming to reduce health disparities in the agricultural community.

Pennsylvania is just one of four states to have this be granted to them. County Commissioner Colleen Dawson said that hopefully, these resources from the grant will allow farmers to understand that others know what they are going through.

“I think this is going to help reduce the stigma. It’s going to let farmers know that they’re not alone,” Dawson said. “It’s also going to be a very quick phone number that they can call, a resource that they can get to. They’re going to speak to someone who knows their unique circumstances.”

Russell said there’s a stigma among farmers about not wanting to ask, mainly because of embarrassment. But it’s the ultimate goal to end this stigma and make farmers understand that resources are available, and most importantly, it’s okay not to be okay.

“We care about them not just in the business aspects, that they’re successful. But we also care about them as human beings and to have some compassion for the issues they’re dealing with, but I want to be able to help them. So I want them to see this grant as a way for us to help them.”

The county said they’ll continue to be advocates for these resources and maintain the mental health conversation. More information on the mental wellness resources can be found on the state’s Agriculture website. Anyone who needs to speak to someone can call 833-897-2474.

“We also want to continue to socialize that it’s okay to ask for help. You got to break down the stigma,” Russell said. “Very proud we all are, but at some point, you got to say I think you need some help, then where do you go if you need help. So that awareness campaign is part of that effort as well.”