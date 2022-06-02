SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after someone reportedly broke into a church through a basement window and then made coffee and hot chocolate before leaving.

The break-in happened at Harnedsville United Methodist Church in Confluence just after 12:30 a.m. Monday night into Tuesday morning, May 30. It’s reported by state police out of Somerset that an unknown person used a brick to break a small basement window and climbed into the building.

Once inside, they apparently made coffee and hot chocolate before leaving. It’s reported that nothing from the church actually appeared to be taken.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 814-445-4104