SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As of Monday, elected officials unanimously voted to make the Somerset Area Ambulance Association the Emergency Ambulance Service Provider of Boswell Borough.

The Boswell Borough, Somerset County, Council adopted this Resolution on Aug. 8. This comes shortly after the announcement that Boswell Volunteer Fire Department would be ceasing its EMS operations as of Sept. 30, according to the Somerset Area Ambulance Association.

“We are thankful for the trust placed in us by the elected officials of Boswell Borough to provide high quality, patient-centered care to the residents and visitors of their community,” Chief of Somerset Area Ambulance John Jordan said.

Further communications will be sent via mail to residents of Boswell Borough to notify them of the change. The mailing will also include membership information for anyone who wishes to subscribe to the Somerset Area Ambulance Association’s agency.

The Boswell Fire Department also added that residents of Jenner Township and Quemahoning Township that are currently part of their ambulance service area should watch for additional updates as their township supervisors make their own decisions.

For more information, reach out to Jordan at 814-445-6141 or via email at station900@comcast.net.