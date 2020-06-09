Some pools reopening with safety protocol, others remain closed

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the summer heat spreading throughout the region, folks are looking for a place to relax. While some pools are either open or planning to be, others will stay closed for the season due to the Coronavirus.

The Juniata Memorial Spray Park in Altoona reopened on Saturday after the county moved into the green phase.

“It’s nice. We’re finally in green, so we’re excited,” Altoona resident Paige Mallory said.

The park made some small changes, such as hand sanitizer dispensers. It also added blue dots oN the ground in front of the entrance, at the concession’s stand, and near the water slide, to remind visitors of social distancing.

“It’s good because on really hot days, we can just come over here and get sprayed which is good,” Altoona resident Emma Glunt said.

All of the deck chairs have been removed, but folks are encouraged to bring their own.

“At the end of the night, we have a spray, a disinfectant that we’re putting on all of the equipment and all the table and any surfaces that people come in contact with,” Director Sean McTighe said.

As for the water, the chlorine levels are high enough to kill any bacteria.

“We put the chemicals in there, just like you would a typical swimming pool, and that takes care of it, and those water are tested weekly and if there’s any issues, they’re taken care of very fast,” McTighe said.

The spray park is open everyday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“I don’t really have any concerns. If it’s open, then I just think it’s open. It’s open for a reason,” Glunt said.

For other pools in the area, Bellwood-Antis Community Pool will not reopen this summer.

Tyrone Borough Council voted unanimously Monday night to reopen their pool at a reduced rate for the summer. There’s no word yet on when exactly people can visit there. They are currently in the hiring process.