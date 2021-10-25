Some insurance companies to cover 100% cost of colon cancer screenings

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Following the new guidelines set in May that stated colon cancer screenings should begin at the age of 45, certain insurance companies have announced they will completely cover the cost.

UPMC Health Plan, Aetna and Independence Blue Cross all announced they will cover screening colonoscopies starting at the age of 45, according to Blair Gastroenterology Associates. It’s a requirement of both private insurers and Medicare to cover the costs of colorectal cancer screening tests.

In 2022, more insurance companies have announced they will begin to cover screenings at age 45, and everyone should watch for announcements or check with their insurance company to see when they will be making the change.

Before May, the recommended age to begin colon cancer screenings was 50, though the American Cancer Society requested the age be lowered due to the “alarming rise in the incident of colon cancer in patients younger than 50 years of age.”

In a recent article from the Journal of the American Medical Association, it was reported that by 2030, colon cancer is projected to be the leading cause of cancer deaths in patients ages 20- to 49-years-old.

Blair Gastroenterology Associates has developed the Colon Cancer Screening Center to help patients determine the best choice for colon cancer screening, they said. There are nine board-certified gastroenterologists who will perform a thorough risk assessment that takes a look at family, social and personal history.

Opinions available for screening include colonoscopies (which is considered the “Gold Standard” for colon cancer prevention), Cologuard and Fecal Occult Blood Test.

Patients can be referred to Blair Gastro or by calling them directly to schedule an appointment.