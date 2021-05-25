Solar-powered facility to be constructed in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A renewable energy company announced Tuesday that they are constructing a solar-powered generation facility in Portage Township.

Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) of Maryland has begun construction of Maple Hill Solar that will be located on the site of a former coal mine. The solar farm will consist of 530+ watt solar panels capable of powering 18,000 Pennsylvania households.

“CPV is pleased to move forward with the Maple Hill Solar project, which will contribute to the modernization of our electricity generation supply and improve its sustainability,” said Sean Finnerty, executive vice president of CPV. “We are grateful to partner with the Township of Portage and Cambria County as we lead the competitive power industry toward clean, efficient and renewable generation, without compromising reliability.”

The new facility will reportedly offset more than 100,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions by displacing generation from older, nonrenewable facilities as well as create approximately 250 jobs during its construction.