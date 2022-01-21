Solar Panels bring power to Putt’s Camp at Raystown Lake

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Putt’s Camp at Raystown Lake has a new addition: electricity powered by solar panels.

The project is part of a vision from the Friends of Raystown Lake who work to protect and enhance the local resources. It was made possible through a donation from Sunoco.

Campers can use the electricity to power lights and charge their devices. The Friends are also looking at how the electricity an be used for refrigeration & water treatment systems.

“It’s a fairly extensive system that will provide enough electricity to meet the needs of the camp which should make it, like I say, a great benefit to anyone who wants to get out there and camp and use the facility,” said Raystown Park Ranger Allen Gwinn.

