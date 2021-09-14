Solar Farm bringing green energy, economic boost to Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On a piece of barren land in Portage Township solar panels producing energy will soon be a green reality.

“One of the approaches CPV is taking is we are looking to re-purpose former coal mines like the maple hills site for renewable energy whether it’s wind or solar,” Sean Finnerty, Executive Vice President for renewable energy at Competitive Power Ventures said.

Finnerty said energy from CPV’s Maple Hill solar facility in part will power Hydro’s Aluminum Extrusion facility in Cressona which is in Schuylkill County.

Construction began earlier this year and will start providing power to Hydro by next summer.

The 127-megawatt facility will consist of 237,000 solar panels.

And during construction CPV will have approximately 250 employees on-site.

“The project will actually provide a significant tax revenue for the local community as well as the normal economic development aspects that are associated with her large construction project,” Finnerty said.