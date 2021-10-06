Solar energy company donates $8K towards 9/11 trail in Portage

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A renewable energy development company in Portage donated $8,000 to a non-profit group that is remembering 9/11 through trails.

Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) presented a check to the Mainline Trail Organization on Wednesday, Sept. 6 towards the construction of a bicycle path that will run through Portage. Township workers have reportedly begun clearing trees from the Portage Football Stadium to Kane Run where the path will be created.

Portage Township Supervisor Ben Selepack thanks CPV Maple Hill Solar Project Director Ed Cherian for the $8,000 donation.

Portage Township Supervisor Ben Selepack discusses path progress with Ted Harris, 9/11 National Memorial Trail rep. Jeff McCauley and CPV Maple Hill Solar Project Director Ed Cherian.

Portage Area Historical Society President Irene Huschak shows CPV Maple Hill Solar Project Director Ed Cherian where a bridge will be built for the trail.

“Our short-term goal is to go through Portage from Main Street to Kane Run, then to Wilmore, eventually connecting to other parts of the trail already completed,” said Portage Area Historical Society President Irene Huschak. “We are doing this small segment of the trail using donation, thus showing our commitment to the trail project. By doing this we are building a foundation to secure grant money to continue the bike trail project.”

The trail will carry an important message as the organization is constructing the trail in partnership with the 9/11 National Memorial Trail Alliance. The group has created 1,300 miles of trails and roadways that connect all the September 11th memorials in New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The 9/11 trail commemorates those who lost their lives and the heroes who helped save many on that day.

CPV is re-purposing a former coal mine into a solar energy facility that plans to start powering an aluminum extrusion facility in Cressona. The facility will consist of 237,000 solar panels.