Softball tournament to honor police officer killed in crash

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The City of DuBois and Sandy Township police departments are teaming up to host a softball tournament in honor of Patrick Straub.

Saturday is the first Pat Straub Memorial Softball Tournament.

Games start at 8 a.m. and will be double elimination at Showers and Heindl Fields in DuBois.

“I’m excited we can do something for Pat’s memory and family, but obviously would rather have him here with us,” DuBois Corporal and president of Fraternal Order of the Police Lodge 93 Matt Roberson said.

Pat Straub was killed in a car crash on September 17, 2018.

Straub was an officer for multiple area police departments, including time with both the Sandy Township and DuBois departments.

He leaves behind his wife and daughter, the two people who meant the most to him.

“Pat was a huge family man,” Sandy Township Police Chief Kris Kruzelak said. “He cherished his wife and his daughter, so anything we can do to help pat and his family, that’s what we’re here for.”

So to continue supporting Straub’s family, the departments will give every dollar raised at the tournament to them.

“It means a lot to me to think that both departments can come together and work so diligently to get something together for Pat Sraub and his family, something I hope we’ll continue doing,” DuBois Police Chief Blaine Clark said.

Admission to the games is free, but donations will be accepted.

The American Red Cross will also be holding a blood drive in Straub’s memory on Friday.

It will from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at AmServ Dusan Ambulance in DuBois.

Appointments can be made at redcrossblood.org by entering DUSAN. Or you can call 1-800-733-2767.