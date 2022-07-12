HOUTZDALE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An inmate is facing new charges after he allegedly used a bar of soap in a sock to assault two corrections officers in June.

Corwin Harris, 42, is facing aggravated assault charges after an incident that happened in the prison on June 26. According to the complaint, Harris was being transferred from a restricted unit to general population, often referred to as “gen pop” at around 8 a.m. and was given all of his belongings in a tote.

Harris reportedly got angry and he went through the tote, claiming not everything was there. He then took a sock he had a bar of soap in and swung it, hitting two different corrections officers.

Officers said they were able to restrain him and then employees followed protocol for the assault.