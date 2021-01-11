Social services organization uses red sand to raise awareness for human trafficking

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Family Services Incorporated will be filling sidewalk cracks with red sand Monday to raise awareness during Human Trafficking Awareness day.

The ‘Red Sand Project’ is an annual event the non-profit organization participates in during Human Trafficking Awareness month in January. Each grain of sand poured into sidewalk cracks is meant to represent millions of people who are trafficked every year for commercial labor or sexual exploitation.

The Red Sand Installations are to occur at the Family Services Incorporated main office on Broad Avenue and at the RK Agarwal MD & Family Teen Center & Shelter on the corner of 6th Avenue and 17th Street in Altoona.

More information about the project can be found at redsandproject.org.