Social media threat prompts police presence at Blair County school

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A school district in Blair County will see a police presence Monday morning after a social media threat over the weekend.

Local and State Police, as well as the Spring Cove School District, were alerted to a social media post over the weekend that included threats to students and staff at a “Central High School.”

The post, which made its way across the nation via social media shares and screenshots, has local police on alert at a number of “Central” high schools across the country. According to one report, Kent County Sheriffs in Missouri have made an arrest in connection to the post.

Spring Cove School District released the following statement, saying a police presence will be seen out of an abundance of caution Monday, Oct. 25.

“Local and State Police, as well as the Spring Cove School District, have been made aware of a social media post that included threats to students and administrators at a school referred to as “Central High School”. Pictures of that post have been circulating nationally on social media over the weekend. Investigations have revealed that the post was not directed at any school in the Spring Cove School District or in Pennsylvania, and the suspect is now in custody. Although we are aware of no credible threat to any Spring Cove schools, we will have an increased police presence in the district tomorrow out of an abundance of caution.”

Just 10 days ago, a similar situation occurred in the Johnstown Area School District where a police presence was seen out of an abundance of caution.