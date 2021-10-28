Social media post from Calif. prompts police presence at Blair County school

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A police presence will be seen at another Blair County school Thursday in an abundance of caution after a possible school threat was determined to be from California.

The Hollidaysburg Area School District Superintendent released a statement to parents that they were alerted of a possible threat at the junior high school Thursday morning and immediately called Hollidaysburgh police.

Police identified the source of the threat as coming from California with no connection to the Hollidaysburg Pennsylvania school. It was determined that there was no credible threat to students or staff.

Superintendent Dr. Robert Gildea stated that he’s thankful it was brought to their attention following the district’s request of “see something, say something” and that a police presence will be at the school as an extra precaution.

You can read Dr. Gildea’s full statement below:

“At the start of school this morning, The Hollidaysburg Area junior high school administration was made aware of a possible threat to the school posted on social media. The Hollidaysburg Borough Police were immediately notified. They identified the source as originating and directed at a school in California with no connection to our junior high or Hollidaysburg and determined no credible threat to our students or staff.

Though there was no imminent danger in this case, we are thankful to the student who brought the rumor to our attention, following our request of “see something, say something”. As an extra safety precaution, there will be an increased police presence at the school throughout the day.

We will continue our efforts to ensure the safety of your children while they are in our care. Your continued assistance in this effort is greatly appreciated.”