Social media post in N.C. prompts police presence at Richland school district in Cambria County

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A police presence will be seen at Richland school district in Johnstown for the “foreseeable future” in response to a social media post found to be from North Carolina, the district’s superintendent reported.

An investigation into a social media threat of a school shooting was found to originate in North Carolina and had no connection to the school in Johnstown. The Richland Police Department alerted authorities in the area of the N.C. school.

Superintendent Arnold J. Nadonley stated that the Richland School District will see a “heightened police presence for the foreseeable future” as a continued precaution.

Nadonley also encouraged the community to not share inaccurate information on social media to cause further fear in this North Carolina school district.

“I wish to thank all of you for your vigilance and trust you have in the Richland School District. The safety of our students and staff will always be our number one priority,” Nadonley stated in a release posted to the school’s Facebook page.

In the past month, two Blair County schools faced a similar issue and a police presence was seen out of an abundance of caution. Most recently, a post from California caused concern in Hollidaysburg Area School District only to find the post was not a threat to the local area.