Social Media helps Sandy Township Police locate vandalism suspects

SANDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Township Police used social media to help track down several vandalism suspects.

Police say they received reports of several mailboxes and light fixtures damaged or destroyed in Treasure Lake, Thunderbird Road, and Kiwanis Trail.

Police say the suspects were tracked through social media posts and were pulled over in the parking lot of Subway on Brady Street.

Three suspects are juveniles and were taken to the police station where parents were contacted. The fourth suspect, age 18, of DuBois, was released to a relative.

Charges are pending.

Anyone that has had damage done to their mailbox or property in the evening of November 5 is being asked to call police at 814-371-4220 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or 814-765-1533 during all other times.