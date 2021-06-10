Sobriety checkpoints in Blair County this week

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The DUI Task Force of Blair County will be conducting one or more events this week, according to their press release.

They said sobriety checkpoints will be well lit and manned by uniformed officers. Roving patrols will also have uniformed officers in marked police vehicles.

Motorists are reminded to be alert while in the vicinity of emergency personnel and vehicles due to Pennsylvania’s new “Move Over Law,” the release said.

Cops in shops utilize police officers, who are either in uniform or wearing civilian attire, posting as employees or customers of six-pack stores and distributors in an attempt to deter liquor law violations.

The Task Force reminds the community to not drink and drive, know how prescription medication affects your driving ability, wear your seatbelts, allow enough driving time so that you are not rushed and be a defensive driver.