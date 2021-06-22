Sobriety checkpoints in Blair County this week

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The D.U.I. Task Force said they will be conducting one or more events the week of June 21.

These events include sobriety checkpoints, roving patrols and cops in shops, according to a press release.

Sobriety checkpoints are well lit and manned by uniformed officers. Roving patrols utilize uniformed officers in marked patrol vehicles. The Task Force reminds motorists to be alert while in the area of emergency personnel as per the new “Move Over Law.”

Cops in shops utilize police officers, either in uniform or civilian clothes. They may pose as employees or customers of six-pack stores and distributors in an attempt to deter liquor law violations.

They’re reminding people, as cited in their press release:

Don’t drink and drive

Know if your prescription medication affects your driving ability

Wear your seat belts

Allow enough driving time so that you are not rushed

Be a defensive driver