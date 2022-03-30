CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police in Ebensburg announced they will be performing a series of sobriety checkpoints throughout the month of April.

In an effort to combat and deter impaired drivers on the roadways, the Ebensburg barracks in Cambria County will be conducting these sobriety checkpoints in the areas of East Carrol Township and Cambria Township.

Troopers noted that other roving/mobile enforcement details will be ongoing throughout the month.

They also want to remind everyone to drive sober, safely and to conduct themselves responsibly and appropriately.