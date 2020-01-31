Soaring Heights students get active at DuBois gym

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Soaring Heights School in DuBois is providing kids with autism and other emotional needs a place to stay active by taking them out of the classroom and into a local gym.

Physical education teacher Brian Burn said Soaring Heights School in DuBois has a gymnasium, but he wanted to show the kids there’s more to fitness.

“Being in a gym only gets you so far, so we like to get them out, explore and see what fitness rooms have to offer,” Burn said.

So Burn reached out to Aaron Beatty with WPAL Fitness Center to bring back a program for these kids.

“For us, that means everything,” Beatty said. “To give them an opportunity to be normal and have fun and just enjoy the space. We couldn’t be more happy.”

Soaring Heights is a school for kids with autism or in need of emotional support services.

Using the gym is more than just an opportunity for kids to get physical activity, it helps them grow socially too.

“It’s great to see them come in here, jump on the equipment, experiment with different weights, and to interact,” Burn said. “They’re laughing and getting along and sometimes at school, you don’t see that interaction.”

The students will come to WPAL every Thursday as part of their twice-weekly gym class.

WPAL offers free gym memberships to all kids, so the students are also encouraged to utilize the gym after school.