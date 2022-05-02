CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The contractor for a project increasing accessibility at Soaring Eagle Wetlands has been announced.

John Claar Excavating Inc. in Woodward will be spearheading accessibility improvements at the wetland.

Groundbreaking for the project will begin this June.

The $445,000 project will feature an ADA compliant trail, a handicapped parking area, an accessible fishing creek and an observation viewing area.

“For people who are not, are typically, it’s difficult to get our, if not impossible, this will allow it,” Public Relations Coordinator Barb Schroeder said. “It’s perfect timing for it and we are looking forward to getting this done and getting people out there.”

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed in November.