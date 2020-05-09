Snowy weather doesn’t stop local fire department, Boy Scouts from selling Mother’s Day flowers

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bald Eagle Volunteer Fire Company along with the Boy Scouts of Troop 103 in Tyrone are hosting Mother’s Day flower sale this afternoon.

The Bald Eagle Volunteer Fire Company began their sale on Friday, and will be selling flowers until Sunday at 2 pm. In addition, the fire company is selling bags of ice for $1, and Snyder concessions will have a pizza stand set-up.











Boy Scouts of Troop 103 in Tyrone will be selling their flowers until 5:30 pm today. The money thet make in sales goes towards funds for the boys to attend summer camp programs. According to one of the leaders, the boys usually work the flower sale but due to social distancing only a couple of the leaders are.





For more information on the Bald Eagle Volunteer Fire Department’s flower sale, visit their Facebook page.